NASCAR Xfinity: Matt Mills joins JD Motorsports at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Mills will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2018, beginning with the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24.

“I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity I’ve been placed in; 2018 is gonna be a great learning year for me,” Mills said. “I haven’t raced a full season in anything since 2013 in late models. It’s gonna be good for me as a driver getting in a car almost every weekend to be able to stay in a rhythm and continue to learn. Just can’t thank Johnny (Davis, team owner) enough for this opportunity, and I hope to make him and the team proud this year.”

Mills made three Xfinity Series starts last season from behind the wheel of the No. 15 with a best finish of 30th at Phoenix International Raceway, the fourth race of the 2017 season. Those are his only three Xfinity Series start, to date.

Mills ran limited schedules in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series the last two seasons, making a total of 10 starts with a best finishes of 17 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and Dover (Del.) International Speedway, both in 2017. Other racing experience includes karts, late models and modifieds.

“I am happy to announce that Matt Mills will be driving for JD Motorsports starting in Atlanta,” car owner Johnny Davis said. “Matt has a real passion for racing, and it is impressive how he has worked his way up to Xfinity Series. I see a lot of potential in him, and I believe that he will do a great job behind the wheel of my No. 15 Chevy.”

