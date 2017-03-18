NASCAR Xfinity: Matt Mills set for series debut at Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Mills is slated to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the DC Solar 200 at Phoenix International Raceway from behind the wheel of the No. 8 McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet. He’ll have Keith Wolfe as his crew chief and two teammates — team owner/driver B.J. McLeod in the No. 78 and David Starr in the No. 99.

While Saturday’s race will be Mills’ first in the Xfinity Series, it’ll be his second at PIR. He ran four NASCAR Camping World truck Series races for SS Green Light Racing in 2016, including the Phoenix race. His best finish in those four races was his 21st-place showing at Phoenix.

“This is a great opportunity, and I’m excited, yet humbled, to be making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut,” Mills said. “I’m hoping that my prior experience at Phoenix should be to some benefit to myself and the B.J. McLeod Motorsports team. I’m thankful to continue to have the support of Thompson Electric Inc. and GraphicSurge Media. I’m really hoping for a good result on Saturday afternoon.”

Mills’ racing resume also includes Junior Champ Karts, asphalt and dirt Late Models and the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour.

