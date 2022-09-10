NASCAR Xfinity: Matt Mills sidelined by flu

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Matt Mills, driver of the #5 J.F. Electric Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt Mills was expected to drive the No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway, but he’ll sit out the race because of the flu. Instead, Garrett Smithley will drive the car.

“Unfortunately, I will mot be able to compete in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway due to the flu,” a statement from Mills read. “I have tested negative for COVID-19. I have a great team of doctors around me, and they have advised me to sit out this weekend. I expect to make a full recovery and return to competition at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 16.

“Thank you JF Electric, Utilitra and Thompson Electric for the continued support. Thank you to my B.J. McLeod Motorsports team for the hard work and to Garrett Smithley for filling in for me.”

Mills has made 14 starts for McLeod Motorsports, so far, this season, posting a best finish of 18th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Smithley has 142 races of Xfinity Series experience, including one race this year at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, resulting in a 21st-place finish. He has one-career top-five and five top-10 Xfinity race finishes.

