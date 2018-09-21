NASCAR Xfinity: Matt Tifft loses points after Vegas inspection issue

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Tifft and his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series were docked 10 driver and owner points, respectively, after the Sept. 15 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to the NASCAR weekly penalty report released Wednesday.

The points penalties were the results of the car failing inspection four times before the Las Vegas race. In its report, NASCAR cited violation of section 8.7.b of the 2018 rule book, “Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specification.”

Tifft was one of seven drivers entered in the race at Las Vegas who failed to make a qualifying effort after their teams failed to get their cars through inspection in time to do so. Others included Ryan Preece, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex, Garrett Smithley and Stan Mullis. Tifft also ran the race without his regular car chief, who was ejected from the LVMS garage as a result of the multiple inspection failures.

The penalties to the No. 2 team were the only penalties on NASCAR’s latest penalty report. The LVMS weekend was a NASCAR tripleheader weekend,, also including races for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).