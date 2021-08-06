NASCAR Xfinity: Michael Annett cleared for return

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: NASCAR driver Michael Annettposes for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett has been medically cleared to return to competition in time for Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Annett missed the two most recent races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and Atlanta Motor Speedway because if a stress fracture in his right femur. He recently underwent surgery for the injury.



“I can’t thank Dr. Beaver and Dr. Heisel and everyone at OrthoCarolina enough for all of their hard work to get me back in the car in just over three weeks,” Annett said. “The work that Dr. Beaver did during the surgery that allowed me to recover in such a short amount of time is amazing.“

Austin Dillon substituted for Annett at Atlanta, driving the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to an 11th-place finish. Josh Berry, who started the 2021 season in another JRM entry, finished eighth in the No. 1 at NHMS.



“I owe a lot to Austin and Josh for filling in for me for those two races, but I cannot wait to be back at the track with my guys and set up a great run into the playoffs.”

Despite missing two races, Annett heads into Saturday’s race at The Glen 11th in the driver points standings on the strength of a top-five and eight top-10s in 17 races. He has received a waiver from NASCAR to retain playoff eligibility.



