NASCAR Xfinity: Michael Annett scores first win at Daytona

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Michael Annett poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Michael Annett

By AMANDA VINCENT

After 229 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, race 230 was a charm for Michael Annett on Saturday, as he claimed his first-career Xfinity win in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Annett’s first win was a second-straight for JR Motorsports in the annual season opener and second-straight, overall, for the team after former JRM driver Tyler Reddick won at Daytona last February and in the 2018 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November.

“This is amazing — eight years in the series,” Annett said. “Our slogan this year is, ‘One team, one dream, one goal.'”

Justin Allgaier finished second to give JR Motorsports a one-two to start the season.

“I was disappointed I couldn’t make a run but a great way to start the season, come out of here second with some points,” Allgaier said.

The two teammates got up to the first two positions in the running order on a restart following the third caution of the race that came out on lap 71 after the roof hatch came off Brad Keselowski’s car.

“I felt like I was back in the ‘50s, running a convertible here on the beach,” Keselowski said. “That was interesting. The roof, escape hatch, whatever it is called looks like there was a defect from the factory on the body and just nothing we could do. The guys tried to fix it, but it is in a spot where you can’t get to it and work on it. It is made the way it is made. We are stuck. It is one of those things outside your control, and sometimes that is just how things go. I hate it for Fitzgerald and Ford. I know we had a car that could win today. It broke on lap one, turn one, and we did everything we could to fix it for the last hour or so, but it is just not something you can fix. It has to be right from the factory and isn’t something we control. Just part of it I guess.”

When the race returned to green, Annett and Allgaier both got by Brown for the first two positions in the running order, positions they’d maintain for the remainder of the race.

Brandon Brown had inherited the lead by staying out during the yellow flag, but when the race returned to green, Annett got by him for the lead and Allgaier followed his teammate through for second. The JRM duo retained their positions throughout the remaining laps.

Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

The yellow flag waved four times in the race. Aside from the two cautions that separated the race into its three stages and the caution for Keselowski’s debris, the yellow flag waved a final time on lap 80 when Ray Black Jr. spun into the infield grass.

The Kaulig Racing duo of Justin Haley and Ross Chastain combined to win both of the 30-lap stages that made up the first half of the 120-lap race.

After Jeffrey Earnhardt took the lead on lap one and led the first 29 laps, Haley took the lead on the final lap of the opening stage for the stage win. Chastain, Christopher Bell, Cindric and Jones each led laps early in the second lead before Chastain took control of the second stage when he took the lead on lap 42 and remained up front for the remainder of the stage.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Bell, Jeff Green, John Hunter Nemechek, Reddick and Chase Elliott.

Below, is the complete finishing order for the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).