NASCAR Xfinity: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Brooklyn, Mich., this weekend for Saturday’s LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Saturday’s race is the 13th race of the 33-race 2019 season an opening act, of sorts, for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 race at the track Sunday for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Paul Menard is the only Cup Series driver among the 39 entrants for the Xfinity Series race at MIS. He’s also the only former Xfinity winner at Michigan entered for this weekend’s race. He won a series race there in 2014. Cup Series regular Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the LTiPrinting 250.

Qualifying is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 2. The race is scheduled for an approximate 1:30 p.m. green flag Saturday and will air on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the LIi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).