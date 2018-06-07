NASCAR Xfinity: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s LTi Printing 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will be a companion race to the Sunday-scheduled FireKeepers Casino 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. As a result, a handful of Cup Series regulars are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race, including Cup leaders Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon.

Not on the list, though, is the defending winner of the LTi Printing 250 — Denny Hamlin.

Forty-one drivers/cars are on the entry list for the LTi Printing 250, so, unless there’s a withdrawal, one driver/car will fail to make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m. While qualifying is scheduled to air live on FOX Sports 1, the race will receive major network treatment, courtesy of FOX.

Below, is the entry list for the LTi Printing 250: