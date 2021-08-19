NASCAR Xfinity: Michigan International Speedway race start time changes

By AMANDA VINCENT



The start time of the New Holland 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday has been pushed back 30 minutes to 3:30 p.m. ET.



Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is the middle race of a three-race weekend at MIS that also includes an ARCA Menards Series race Friday at 6 p.m. and a NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 p.m. Sunday.



A press release from the track didn’t provide a reason for the time change of the Xfinity Series race. The NBC Sports Network will provide live TV coverage for both the Xfinity and Cup Series races at MIS.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).