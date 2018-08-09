NASCAR Xfinity: Mid-Ohio entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity will go road-course racing for the second-consecutive weekend with Saturday’s running of the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Its the second of four road-course races on the 2018 Xfinity Series schedule and the second of three in a four-weekend period.

With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at Michigan International Speedway in Brookyn this weekend, Saturday’s Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio is void of Cup Series interlopers.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for the Rock N Roll Tequila 170, including 2016 winner Justin Marks, who returns to Chip Ganassi Racing for this weekend’s race. Defending winner of the race, Sam Hornish Jr., is not, though. Other drivers on the entry list for this year’s Mid-Ohio race is Andy Lally, Brendan Gaughan and Katherine Legge. The race will be Legge’s Xfinity Series debut.

Qualifying for the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m. Qualifying will not be televised but live coverage of the race will be on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio: