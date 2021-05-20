NASCAR Xfinity: Miguel Paludo’s stint with JRM continues at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Miguel Paludo is slated to run his second of three NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course races for No. 8 JR Motorsports team in 2021 on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race will be the first for the Xfinity Series on the Austin, Texas, road course.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” Paludo said ahead of the start of the season. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. And to now get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with my teammate Justin Allgaier for BRANDT at JR Motorsports for three races is a dream that is coming true.

Paludo is sharing the No. 8 seat with Josh Berry and Sam Mayer. Berry already has won in the car at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Mayer is expected to assume driving duties in the second half of the season after he turns 18, NASCAR’s minimum age for Xfinity Series competition.

Paludo finished seventh in his first race of the season at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, his third-career Xfinity Series start. He also is expected to contest the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on June 5.

Prior to his current deal with JRM, Pauludo last competed in a NASCAR national division sin 2013. Most of his NASCAR national-level experience comes from the NASCAR Truck Series in which he raced between 2010 and 2013, full-time from 2011 through 2013. He has eight top-fives and 25 top-10 race finishes in 73-career Truck Series races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).