NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Bumgarner promoted at JR Motorsports

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Mike Bumgarner has been named the new Director of Competition at NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, effective at the end of the 2022 season, according to an announcement from the race team Thursday morning. He will replace Robin Pemberton.

Bumgarner is the crew chief on JRM’s No. 8 team of Josh Berry and will continue in that position through the end of the season.

“I’m looking forward to next year but my first priority is going after the championship and finishing the season out strong with Josh and our No. 8 team,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner has been with JRM since 2013 after 17 years at Hendrick Motorsports. He was Director of Race Operations between 2014 and 2020 before returning to the crew chief position full-time in 2021.

Bumgarner has seven wins in 120 races as an Xfinity Series crew chief, including two wins ghis year with Berry.

“Mike knows JR Motorsports inside and out,” JR Motorsports Director of Motorsports L.W. Miller said. “He’s very well respected in the building and within the garage and has an innate leadership quality that our group can rally around. With his level of experience, competitive focus and communication skills, it’s a natural transition for him.”

According to an announcement from JRM on Aug. 24, the separation between the race team and Pemberton was amicable. Pemberton joined the team in 2012.

“Ryan has been essential to JRM’s success over the past decade,” Miller said. “We asked a lot of him when he came here in 2012, and he not only embraced the challenge, but he helped us right the ship. In the process, he laid the groundwork for a winning culture. Ryan’s given this organization a tremendous amount and I can’t thank him enough.”

Pemberton already has left the team. Miller is serving as interim Director of Competition until the end of the season to bridge the gap between Pemberton and Bumgarner.

JR Motorsports won 58 races and three championships under Pemberton’s watch.

