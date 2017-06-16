NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Ford joins GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Mike Ford has joined GMS Racing to be the Competition Director of the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, according to an announcement from GMS Racing on Wednesday. Tom Ackerman will continue as Competitioin Director of GMS’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike Ford here at GMS Racing, GMS Racing General Manager Mike Beam said. “Mike will bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the Xfinity Series program. We want to continue to elevate this program, and I feel like he will be able to help us accomplish that goal.”

GMS fields the full-time No. 23 Chevrolet for Spencer Gallagher and the part-time No. 96 for Ben Kennedy in the Xfinity Series. In the Camping World Truck Series, GMS Racing fields the No. 21 and No. 33 Chevrolets for Johnny Sauter and Kaz Grala and the No. 23 and No. 24 Chevrolets for multiple drivers.

Ford is a former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief with 21 wins in that series — 21 with driver Denny Hamlin at Joe Gibbs Racing and four with Bill Ellliott at Evernham Motorsports.