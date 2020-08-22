NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Harmon gets a little help from his friends at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Aug. 16, NASCAR Xfinity Series car owner Mike Harmon reported his race team’s truck and trailer stolen from the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Kingsland, Ga. Kyle Weatherman drove the team’s No. 47 Chevrolet to a 17th-place finish the previous day on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and the truck and trailer was returning home from the Daytona race when it was, reportedly, stolen.

The trailer contained one of the team’s six race cars, a pit box, radios and tools. According to a police report, the stolen property was valued at $400,000.

The Xfinity Series is running doubleheader races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, and Harmon’s team is receiving assistance from Rick Ware Racing, JD Motorsports and Reaume Brothers Racing. RWR is providing a truck and hauler, JD Motorsports tire and gas-can carts and the Reaume team a fuel cell and driver’s seat.

“It really helps out, because we’d all do the same for each other,” Harmon said, as quoted in an NBC Sports story. “I’m sure we’re not done yet, but that’s to name a few.”

Mike Harmon Racing is offering a $5,000 reward for assistance in retrieving the missing equipment. Sponsor RepairableVehicles.com is kicking an extra $5,000 to double the reward.

According to Harmon surveillance video showed the thieves driving the truck and trailer down Interstate 95, back toward Florida.

