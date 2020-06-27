NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Harmon Racing crew chief arrested, suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Theodore “Teddy” Brown, crew chief on the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a behavioral rules violation. He was arrested by the Iredell County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office on June 8 for habitual misdemeanor assault and was held on a $10,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on July 28.

Brown also was arrested and charged with assault on a female and simple assault in 2018 and in 2017 on two counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

In its penalty announcement of Brown’s suspension, NASCAR cited violation of section 12.8.1.3 of the 2020 rule book. A portion of that section of the rule book states, “Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Brown has been a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national division. The 2020 season is Brown’s first with Mike Harmon Racing’s Xfinity Series program. As crew chief at MHR this season, Brown has worked with drivers including team owner Mike Harmon, Bayley Currey and Kyle Weatherman with a best finish of 16th with Harmon behind the wheel in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Bruce Cook is on the MHR team’s roster as crew chief for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

