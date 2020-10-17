NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Wallace loses final appeal

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 03: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, speaks with Mike Wallace, driver of the #0 Market Scan Chevrolet, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 03, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR veteran driver Mike Wallace lost his final appeal of his NASCAR suspension earlier this month. He made his final appeal to the National Final Appeals Officer Roger Werner on Oct. 7.

Wallace was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR competition by the stock-car racing sanctioning body in September because of a violation of a behavior-related rule in the NASCAR rule book. NASCAR didn’t specifically detail the behavior that led to Wallace’s suspension, but some racially-insensitive posts on social media are assumed to have led to the punishment. Wallace will be required to complete sensitivity training before reinstatement.

After being absent from NASCAR competition since 2015, Wallace returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 as a part-time driver and contested three races for JD Motorsports, most recently running the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road-course race in mid-August before his suspension.

Wallace has been in NASCAR since 1990 and has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series with more than 800 starts across all three series. He is a four-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has five-career wins in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

