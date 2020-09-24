NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Wallace remains suspended after failed appeal

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 03: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, speaks with Mike Wallace, driver of the #0 Market Scan Chevrolet, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 03, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR veteran driver Mike Wallace lost his appeal of an indefinite suspended he was assessed by NASCAR on Sept. 10 for a behavior that violated sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e of the 202 rule book. Section 12.8.1.e states, “Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace’s appeal was heard by the the-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday. The Panel included Dixon Johnston, Bill Lester and Kevin Whitaker.

Wallace has one more appeal opportunity, as he has the option of appealing his case to the National Motorsports Final Appeal Officer. Without a successful appeal, Wallace will have to take a sensitivity training course before NASCAR will consider reinstatement.

NASCAR did not reveal the specifics of Wallace’s behavior that resulted in his suspension, but it has been assumed that the penalty is a result of racially-charged social media posts.

Below, are a couple memes Wallace has posted to his Facebook account:

Wallace has raced in all three of NASCAR’s national series, with most of his experience coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He last raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2013, but has raced part-time in the series since then. The four-time Xfinity Series race winner has made three starts in 2020.

Wallace also has five race wins in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or likes Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).