NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Wallace suspended

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 03: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, speaks with Mike Wallace, driver of the #0 Market Scan Chevrolet, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 03, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Thursday the indefinite suspension of driver Mike Wallace for a behavior-related rules violation. He must attend sensitivity training before reinstatement will be considered.

NASCAR cited violations of sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e of the 2020 NASCAR rule book.

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition,” section 12.8.1.3 of the rule book reads.

NASCAR didn’t detail Wallace’s exact behavior that violated the above-mentioned portion of the rule book, but according to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the suspension is a result of Wallace’s social media activity.

Near the moment of NASCAR’s penalty announcement, Wallace made the following post on Facebook:

“You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut! Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know. Have a great positive day!”

After Thursday’s penalty announcement, a series of Wallace’s previous Facebook posts showed up on Twitter, including the two below:

Wallace has made three starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so far, in 2020 for JD Motorsports, all on road courses. He most recently raced on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Aug. 15. His three Xfinity Series races this season are his first in any NASCAR national-level division since 2015. Wallace has been in NASCAR since 1990 with more than 800-career starts across all three national divisions. He have five-career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series wins and four wins in the Xfinity Series.

