NASCAR Xfinity: Myatt Snider adds RSS Racing gig to 2020 docket

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 17: Myatt Snider, driver of the #13 Drug Mart/Louisiana Hot Sauce Ford, stands by his car during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 17, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Myatt Snider is beefing up his 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule by adding a deal with the RSS Racing to drive the No. 93 in select races, Snider announced via Twitter. Snider already has been announced as one of drivers of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing entry. In all, he is expected to contest about 20 races on the 33-race Xfinity Series schedule.

“Going back and forth between the two teams is bound to keep me busy, but the opportunity to work with both organizations is going to be a huge learning experience,” Snider tweeted (@MyattSnider). “It’s a great way to run my first Xfinity Series season, and I can’t wait to kick it off at Daytona with RCR and Fontana with RSS Racing.”

The season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15 will be Snider’s Xfinity Series debut. He has 35 races of experience in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series between 2016 and 2019, most for either Kyle Busch Motorsports or ThorSport Racing. He raced full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2018, his only full-time season in the Truck Series, and ran three races for that team last season. He has four-career top-fives and 13 top-10s, including a best finish of second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2018.

