NASCAR Xfinity: Myatt Snider, Anthony Alfredo share seat at RCR

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 17: Myatt Snider, driver of the #13 Drug Mart/Louisiana Hot Sauce Ford, stands by his car during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 17, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Myatt Snider and Anthony Alfredo, along with NASCAR Cup Series regular Austin Dillon, will share driving duties of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, according to separate announcements from the race team. Both drivers come to RCR’s Xfinity Series program from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Snider will be the first to take a turn in the car, climbing into the No. 21 for the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Snider said. “It’s an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I’m excited to start learning from everyone. After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I’m excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

After driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in nine Truck Series races between 2016 and 2017, Snider ran full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2018 and contested three races for ThorSport during the 2019 season. In 35-career Truck Series starts, Majeski has four top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes, including a best finish of second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2018.

Snider competed full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019, finishing fifth in the standings.

The 2019 season was Alfredo’s first in the Truck Series. In 13 races for DGR-Crosley, he posted two top-10 finishes, including a best finish of eighth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Alfredo said. “It’s every racer’s dream to drive for such an iconic organization like RCR. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped put this together, including my family, friends and our partners. This is a career-making opportunity for me, and I plan to take full advantage of it.”

