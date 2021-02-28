NASCAR Xfinity: Myatt Snider claims first win at Homestead, Reddick fails post-race inspection

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 27: Myatt Snider, driver of the #2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 27, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Myatt Snider held off Tyler Reddick after a second overtime restart in the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday to claim his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 36th start.

After what looked to be a second-place finish, Reddick wound up 40th (last) when his car failed post-race inspection for not meeting minimum height requirements. Reddick’s disqualification moved Brandon Jones up to the runner-up position, Daniel Hemric to third, Jeb Burton to fourth and Austin Cindric to fifth.

Noah Gragson was the race leader when he got into a wrecking David Starr on lap 165, bringing out the seventh caution of the race that led to the first overtime.

“What are you going to do? We dominated the last three races here, including this one, and have stuff like that (happen),” Gragson said. “We were saving fuel. I was half-throttle the last 30 laps, and we were still pulling away.”

Snider was first off pit road during the caution and Reddick was second, but Reddick was able to take the lead on the restart when Snider spun his wheels. Snider, though, got a redo when Allmendinger spun, bringing out a caution for a second overtime on lap 173.

“I guess I learned my lesson on that first restart, because I spun the wheels,” Snider said. “Then, I saw Tyler spin the wheels on the next one, and I knew I might have a chance. Just a shout-out to all these RCR guys, Taxslayer, all these people that supported me over the years. It’s been a rough journey, but we’re here with a win, and I can’t complain.”

Allmendinger wound up 15th at the finish after leading 15 laps. As a result of his wreck with Starr, Gragson was 34th after leading 34 laps.

Cindric led a race-high 63 laps of the 179 that made up the race befor finishing sixth.

Cindric was the race leader when the yellow flag waved for Colby Howard on lap 110. Cindric, though, stayed out on old tires. He lost the lead to Brandon Jones on the restart. Jones and Allmendinger also were among the drivers who stayed out and led laps before Brett Moffitt, on newer tires, took the lead from Allmendinger on lap 131.

Moffitt’s lead was short-lived, as he lost the top spot to Gragson on lap 137. After lap 160, Moffitt hit the wall, fell off the pace and made an unscheduled pit stop with a flat tire.

Allmendinger won the first 40-lap stage after pole sitter Cindric led the first 30 laps of the race. When the yellow flag waved for the first time on lap 26 for a Stefan Parsons spin, race leader Cindric was among the drivers who stayed out. The drivers who pitted during the caution restarted outside the top-20 but quickly raced to the front on newer tires. Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Allmendinger, who were among those who pitted, battled back and forth for the lead in the closing laps of the opening stage. Cindric was 14th by the end of the stage.

Cindric played the same pit strategy in the second stage. After Allmendinger dominated the 40-lap stage two, he stayed out when the yellow flag waved, again, for Parsons on lap 68. Cindric, meanwhile, pitted and restarted 22nd. In fewer than three laps after the race restarted, Cindric retook the lead and won stage two at lap 80.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

