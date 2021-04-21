NASCAR Xfinity: Natalie Decker in same car but with different team at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker is slated to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports entry in Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The Talladega race is the first race of a four-race deal with Our Motorsports but the second of five in the No. 23.

“I’m so ready to be back in the 23 car,” Decker said. “I love Talladega, and I’m so happy it’s on my schedule this year. I will be with a new team, Our Motorsports, so there will be some challenges because this will be our first race together. I’m so thankful for Red Street Records. It’s been so much fun working with them this year, and we’re all so excited to get to Talladega.”

Decker made her Xfinity Series debut in the No. 23 for RSS Racing through a deal with Reaume Brothers Racing in February at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, the second race of the 2021 season. Our Motorsports acquired the No. 23 team from RSS Racing last month.

Decker was credited with a last-place (40th) finish at Daytona. She completed only three laps of the 56-lap race before being involved in a crash.

“We’re excited to welcome Natalie to the Our Motorsports team,” Our Motorsports General Manager Joe Williams said. “We’ve got a great group of drivers for the No. 23, and I’m glad that Natalie and Red Street Records get to be a part of it. I’m ready to see what we can accomplish together.”

Decker also is slated to drive the No. 23 for Our Motorsports at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 19; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on July 3 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 30.

The Xfinity Series race on the Daytona road course has been Decker’s only NASCAR national-level start, to date. She completed in 32 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races between 2019 and 2020, resulting in a best finish of fifth in the 2020 season-opening race on the Daytona International Speedway oval.

