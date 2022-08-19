NASCAR Xfinity: Nemechek duo teams up for Daytona

LEXINGTON, OHIO – JULY 08: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 08, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The father/son duo of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will team up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug 26. Joe Nemechek will drive the 24 Toyota and John Hunter the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing.

“Running multiple cars at Daytona is always special, but adding a father and son combo to the history books is a really cool opportunity for our team,” SHR owner Sam Hunt said. “John Hunter has been a big part of SHR’s growth, and to now have Joe join us at the tail end of his accomplished career is something I’ll cherish for a long time.”

John Hunter competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He also competes part-time in the Xfinity Series part-time. He already has contested seven Xfinity races this season, splitting time with Joe Gibbs Racing and SHR’s No. 26. He has a best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in JGR’s No. 18. His best finish for the Sam Hunt team was a fourth at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Joe Nemechek last raced in the Xfinity Series in 2020. In 453 series races since 1989, he has 16 wins, the last coming in 2004 at Kansas Speedway.

“If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son,” Joe Nemechek said. “Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens.”

The father and son have been teammates before at the family-owned NEMCO Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

