NASCAR Xfinity: New Hampshire Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday with the running of the ROXOR 200. Saturday’s race is the 18th of the 33-race 2019 Xfinity Series season.

Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell have dominated the 2019 season, so far, giving the Xfinity Series its own version of a “Big Three” this season. Bell is the defending winner of the ROXOR 200 and is the only NHMS winner in NXS competition on the entry list for this weekend’s race.

Forty-one drivers are on the entry list for this year’s edition of the ROXOR 200, so barring withdrawals, three drivers will fail to make the 38-car race. The only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, of note, on the entry list is Paul Menard, listed as driver of a second Team Penske entry.

Qualifying is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 4 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).