NASCAR Xfinity: new team, driver make Iowa Speedway debuts

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tullman-Walker Racing is set to make its NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Sports car racer Max Tullman will drive the team’s No. 26 Ford at Iowa. The Iowa race also will be Tullman’s series debut.

“A lot of great people have been instrumental in making our transition from sports cars to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and we’re hopeful for a promising debut,” team co-owner Steve Tullman said. “We expect good things from Max behind the wheel and of course we couldn’t do this without the support of our partners Zoomi and Myota.”

Other team owners are Jim Walker and Neal Walker.

“I’m very appreciative of this newest opportunity in my racing career,” Max Tullman said of the addition of the Xfinity Series to his 2018 schedule. Driver and team also plan to compete in Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15 and Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Oct. 20. Doug Richert will be crew chief.

Tullman made his NASCAR national series debut in the Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., last month. He finished 23rd. He also has additional Truck Series starts planned at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, next month and Talladega in October.

Tullman has two-career starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, one each in 2017 and 2018. He posted a best K&N finish of ninth at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway last year. Tullman has eight ARCA Racing Series starts this year, including a 12th-place finish at Iowa. His best ARCA finishes, to date, were a couple of sixth-place showings at the superspeedways of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

