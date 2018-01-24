NASCAR Xfinity: new team enters series with Stephen Leicht as driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

JP Motorsports will be a new competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and will have Stephen Leicht as the driver of its No. 55 Toyota full-time in 2018.

“I’m extremely excited and honored,” Leicht said. “I’ve been searching for a long time to find a way back into this sport on a full-time basis, and this is the first opportunity I’ve had to do that in over 10 years. I can’t thank Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway along with Jason Houghtaling enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I will be giving them 110 percent on and off the track at all times. I can’t wait to get started.”

Leicht has 82 races of Xfinity Series experience, dating back to 2005. He raced in the series full-time one season — 2007. He has one-career Xfinity Series win, coming at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta while driving for Yates Racing in 2007. He also has three-career top-fives and 16 top-10s. He ran six races last season, first for Obaika Racing, and then, for RSS Racing with a best finish of 35th in the 2017 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen Leicht to the family,” team owners Phyllis and Jerry Hattaway said. “Stephen has proved himself in the Xfinity Series in the past and we are really looking forward to giving him an opportunity to build on that success.”

The 2018 Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway Feb. 18 with the running of the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

