NASCAR Xfinity: next year’s Roval race will be longer

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell, next year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval will be longer than the 2018 inaugural event.

“Observations from today. Roval is Legit. First time winner. Ability to pass. Challenging course. Will add some laps to this event for next year. Good problem to have with fans asking for more. Number of laps for tomorrow should be spot on with avg time for Cup race-Can’t wait!” O’Donnell (@odsteve) tweeted after the race Saturday.

Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 200 was 55-laps long. Being completed in 1:32:35, it was the quickest race to completion of the year, time-wise. It ran 13 minutes quicker than the next-quickest race of the year at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn in June.

Despite high attrition in qualifying and practice sessions and in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, also at the Roval, on Sunday, the Xfinity Series race ran relatively incident-free. The yellow flag waved only once for a wreck. In all, there were five cautions in the race, two at the end of stages, one for a stalled car and another for debris. All cautions were three laps or less in length.

