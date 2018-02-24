NASCAR Xfinity: Nick Harrison out at RCR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nick Harrison is no longer the crew chief of the No. 3 Richard Childress Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to a report from Catchfencene.com on Friday. Harrison is not longer with RCR after nearly five years with the organization.

Harrison began the 2018 season as crew chief on the No. 3 Xfinity Series team, but was ejected from the Xfinity Series garage at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17, prior to the series season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 because of a rear suspension issue discovered during pre-qualifying inspection. Car chief Robert Scott also was ejected at Daytona.

Austin Dillon, who drove the No. 3 at Daytona, didn’t make a qualifying attempt as a result of the inspection issue, instead making the race on 2017 car owner points.

According to the Catchfence report, Richard Childress racing would neither confirm or deny the Daytona ejection playing into the decision to part ways with Harrison.

Brandon Thomas will be crew chief of the No. 3 Xfinity entry for Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ty Dillon is scheduled to drive the car at Atlanta.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).