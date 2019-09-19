NASCAR Xfinity: Nick Harrison’s death result of drugs and alcohol

By AMANDA VINCENT

The North Carolina Medical Examiner has determined that the death of NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief was a result of a combination of acute cocaine, oxycodone an alcohol intoxication, according to a report released Wednesday.

Harrison, who was the crew chief for Justin Haley on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team, died July 21, 2019, at the age of 37. According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Harrison had 0.32mg/L of oxycodone and 0.14 mg/L of cocaine in his system. His death was ruled an accident.

After the Xfinity Series raced at July 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, a plane Harrison was on arrived in North Carolina at 11 p.m. ET, and he visited a friend. Harrison arrived at his home at 4:30 a.m. July 21, and by 6:30 a.m., he was found dead.

The Medical Examiner’s report noted that Harrison had an enlarged heart and liver and suffered from sleep sleep apnea, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, but none of those conditions led to his death.

