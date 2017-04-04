NASCAR Xfinity: No. 6 crew chief fined after Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series last raced March 25 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. After that race, the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Darrell Wallace Jr. didn’t have all 20 of its lug nuts properly installed, and as a result, crew chief Seth Barbour was fined $5,000.

Wallace finished sixth in the Service King 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

The Xfinity Series was off last weekend, but returns to action Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. The race at the newly-repaved Texas Motor Speedway this weekend will be the sixth race of the season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)