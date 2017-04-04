NASCAR Xfinity: No. 6 crew chief fined after Auto Club Speedway
By AMANDA VINCENT
The NASCAR Xfinity Series last raced March 25 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. After that race, the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Darrell Wallace Jr. didn’t have all 20 of its lug nuts properly installed, and as a result, crew chief Seth Barbour was fined $5,000.
Wallace finished sixth in the Service King 300 at Auto Club Speedway.
The Xfinity Series was off last weekend, but returns to action Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. The race at the newly-repaved Texas Motor Speedway this weekend will be the sixth race of the season.