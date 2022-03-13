NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson dominates Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 12: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, celebrates with his crew after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Noah Gragson dominated the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, leading 114 laps of the 200 that made up the race on his way to his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



“Caught the track on fire, which was awesome,” Gragson said. “But the pit crew executed great. This team has been on a roll so far this year, all top-three finishes in the first four races. I can’t thank everybody enough for all their hard work and try and keep it going.”

Brandon Jones finished second, and Josh Berry, one of Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammates, was third after dropping to the back to start the race because of unapproved adjustments.



Pole sitter Trevor Bayne finished fourth after a pit-road speeding penalty near the halfway point of the race, and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five.



Bayne was second to Gragson in the laps-led category, running up front for 38 laps, including the first 33 before Gragson took his first lead on lap 34. Bayne also won the first 45-lap stage by inches over Gragson sfter challenging the eventual race winner in the closing laps of the stage.



After Jones got out of the pits first following the opening stage, Gragson retook the lead on the restart. Jones retook the lead on another restart a few laps later, following a Ty Gibbs spin, but Gragson got back up front on lap 70 and held the lead for the remainder of the second stage for a stage win at lap 90.



All three of Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammates, also including Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer, dropped to the back to start the race because of unapproved adjustments. Allgaier was up front after getting out of the pits first after stage two, but when the race restarted for its second half, Allgaier lost several positions.



Nemechek led a handful of laps early in the second 100 laps before Gragson retook command of the race on lap 113.



Gragson led most of the remainder of the race. Jones was, once again, the leader when a cycle of green-flag stops completed on lap 175, but Gragson retook the lead for good on lap 186.



“First off, I think this is exactly what this 19 team needed to kind of turn this season around,” Jones said of his runner-up showing. “We’ve had speed at all of these race tracks so far and just haven’t got the finishes that we need. It’s really early in the season still. I thought when we came out of the pits there and were out ahead of him, it was going to be pretty good because aero situations were pretty tough today and it seemed like whoever was leading the race was kind of difficult to pass. Noah was leading before we all pitted. We were a little bit faster, so I think they just made some adjustments and got it better, but still all-in-all pretty happy to come home second – we got some really good stages too. Can’t thank Jeld-Wen and Menards enough for being on this Supra. This is the right momentum we need to turn this season around.”

Gibbs recovered from his spin to finish sixth. A.J. Allmendinger was seventh, Daniel Hemric eighth, Landon Cassill was ninth, and Allgaier finished 10th after a penalty for removing equipment from his pit box during his green-flag pot stop.



Mayer was the only JRM driver outside the too-10 at the checkered flag. He wound up 22nd after four pit-road speeding penalties.



