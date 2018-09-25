NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson joins JR Motorsports for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson will go full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in 2019 as driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet of JR Motorsports, the race team announced Tuesday.

“Having the opportunity to drive for JRM and the No. 1 team next year is a dream come true,” Gragson said. “I’d like to personally thank Dale (Earnhardt, JRM co-owner) Jr., Kelley (Earnhardt Miller, JRM General Manager), Chevrolet and everyone at JRM for allowing me to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’d also like to thank my sponsors, my management team and my family, because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for their support along the way. It will be an honor to follow in Elliott Sadler’s footsteps and I’m thrilled to be joining such a successful race team. Elliott and Dale Jr. have done so much for the sport over the years and I hope I can do my part to help take it to the next level. Overall, I’m excited, humbled and extremely appreciative for everyone helping this dream come to fruition.”

Elliott Sadler will vacate the No. 1 seat at the end of the 2018 season, as he’ll retire from full-time NASCAR competition.

Gragson is in his second full season of competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as a driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has two-career wins, one each this season and last, in 42-career starts. He is among the eight driver vying for the 2018 Truck Series championship. His career stats in the Truck Series also include 10 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes.

“Noah’s proven himself quite a competitor over the last two seasons in the Truck Series,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “He’s also impressed during a handful of races in the Xfinity Series, and a lot of folks have taken notice. He brings the talent, energy and enthusiasm we’re looking for, and we’re glad to have him on board. With Noah’s addition, JRM has struck a healthy balance of youth and experience as we plan for the team’s future.”

Gragson made three Xfinity Series starts earlier this season for Joe Gibbs racing. He finished in the top-10 in all three races, with two of those finishes being in the top-five.

