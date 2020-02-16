NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson scores first win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/BRCC Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson kicked off his second full NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with his first-career series win when he took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300. While the win was Gragson’s first, it was JR Motorsports seventh at Daytona with seven different drivers, including the last three February races there.

“We were wide open all day and managed to control the group behind us really well,” Gragson said. “My spotter, Earl Barban, did a great job. He led me to this victory. Very, very thankful to everybody at JR Motorsports,Hendrick Motorsports for the great power and building this new chassis. Without everybody like that, it just wouldn’t be possible.”

Harrison Burton took runner-up honors, and Timmy Hill finished third after having the nose of his car confiscated by NASCAR and crew chief Sebastion Laforge suspended before the race. Brandon Jones and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

The race ended under the seventh caution of the event as several cars, including that of Gragson’s teammate Michael Annett wrecked in turn four on the final lap as Gragson and other frontrunners exited turn four. Annett’s car got airborne in the incident, and other drivers involved included Alex Labbe, David Starr, Brandon Brown and Jesse Little.

Two more of Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammates, Jeb Burton and Justin Allgaier, were stage winners in the first half of the 120-lap race. Burton took the lead from pole sitter Myatt Snider on a lap 24 restart to win the first 30-lap stage. Snider, in his Xfinity Series debut, led all but one of the first 23 laps. The other lap, lap 14, was led by Harrison Burton.

Allgaier and Harrison Burton were among the drivers who stayed out during the caution after the initial stage after pitting during the first caution of the race that came on lap 19 where Jeremy Clements car blew apart in the draft. As a result of that pit strategy, Allgaier restarted with the lead at the beginning of the second stage.

Gragson also pitted on lap 19 and was the recipient of a pit-road speeding penalty.

“Just trying to stay focused, stay positive when we threw it away on that speeding penalty after that first stage. But I’m so, so proud to be on this team. We stayed till 9:30 the night before we came down here working on the hauler. The team chemistry is better than it’s ever been, and I’m ready to go and do this deal some more.”

Allgaier and Harrison Burton were the two lap leaders throughout the rest of the second stage, with Harrison Burton taking the lead on lap 37. Allgaier retook the lead on lap 45 to take the stage win at lap 60.

As Allgaier took his stage win, Snider and Harrison Burton were among the drivers in a multi-car crash.

“We had a good day,” Harrison Burton said. “We fought back from a lot of adversity. We got damage. My team did a good job repairing it. We kind of still couldn’t poke through the hole like we needed too, but the 66 (Hill) got lined up behind me. Noah got out front about a car-and-a-half and I thought, ‘He might be in trouble here,’ but then, the caution came out. Just really proud of our guys. We had a tough day. I think that there were a couple times in the race that we were down and out, and our guys clawed it out. I was proud of that effort.”

Jeb Burton was back up front after getting out of the pits first during the caution after the second stage. He gave up the lead at the start of the race’s lone cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 18. Alex Labbe led a group of cars that stayed out longer to run up front. With 19 laps remaining, Gragson and Jeb Burton overtook Labbe, who still hadn’t pitted. Labbe finally hit pit road when he lost the lead.

Jeb Burton and Allgaier wound involved in separate late-race, multi-car crashes. Allgaier was collected in a crash that began with a Josh Bilicki spin on lap 108. When the race restarted with seven laps remaining, Briscoe took the lead and blocked Gragson, and then, Gragson checked-up to avoid hitting Briscoe. The result was crash that began with Jeb Burton hitting the wall.

After a red flag for track cleanup, Briscoe and Gragson restarted on the front row and traded the lead back and forth before Gragson took his race-winning lead on the penultimate lap.

Justin Haley finished sixth, Brown was seventh, Ray Black Jr. eighth, Ryan Sieg ninth and Labbe finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

