NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson wins at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson was victorious in a three-car battle with Sheldon Creed and Kyle Larson in the final laps of the 147-lap Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday evening. Gragson’s latest win was his fourth in the 24 races, so far, of 2022.

“What a hell of a job by everyone on my team,” Gragson said. “Sheldon Creed was really fast. Kyle came on strong there at the end. I watched during the rain delay him running the top in (turns) one and two, and I went up there and I found something. Sheldon pinched me off and (Larson) got by me, and I was thinking they were going to get into each other racing too hard. What a job by everyone at JR Motorsports. The Hendrick power was awesome today. I’m just so excited. We won this race here last year, and today, we put on one hell of a show for the fans.”

Creed finished second, but Larson fell from second to fifth on the final lap. A.J. Allmendinger, and Justin Allgaier finished third and fourth, respectively.

Gragson led a race-high 82 laps with most of those laps-led coming before an approximate two-and-a-half hour red flag for rain with six laps remaining until the event’s halfway point.

Creed took the lead from Allgaier around lap 100 and ran up front until the final lap.

Gragson won the first of two 45-lap stages after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Brandon Jones on lap four. Jones finished second in the opening stage after challenging Gragson for the lead in lapped traffic late in the stage.

Anthony Alfredo hit John Hunter Nemechek during the caution that followed stage one. Afterward, Alfredo said he was ill and apologized for the incident.

JR Motorsports swept the stages in the first 90 laps with Gragson’s teammate, Allgaier, winning stage two. Gragson dominated before the rain delay, but when the race restarted on lap 78, Allgaier pushed Gragson out front and, then, Allgaier took the lead from his teammate on lap 83.

The second stage ended under caution after J.J. Yeley’s car burst into flames on lap 88.

Allgaier had gotten by Jones for second before a lap-56 caution for an incident involving Kris Wright, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Riley Herbst. But Jones retook the second spot by the time the yellow flag waved for rain on lap 65.

A Jones spin on lap 128 resulted in the fifth and final caution of the race.

Austin Hill was able to get off pit road first after stage two, but Allgaier retook the lead when the race restarted on lap 98.

Ty Gibbs finished the race in the sixth position. Christopher Bell finished seventh after starting in the back because of an engine change. Josh Berry, Nemechek and Hill rounded out the top-10.