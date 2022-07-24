NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson wins at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, and JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson held off NASCAR Xfinity Series 2022 season race wins leader Ty Gibbs in the closing laps of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The win was Gragson’s third of the season.

“That was probably the best I’ve ever driven, there,” Gragson said. “Damn, I’m wore out; it really wasn’t that hard of a race. Working my ass off there to keep the 54 (Gibbs) back; he’s pretty fast. Luke Lambert (crew chief) and the rest of this 50th Anniversary Bass Pro Shop/Black Rifle Coffee/True Timber team did an unbelievable job with coming down pit road, there, and putting four tires on.”

Gragson led nearly half the race, running up front for 43 laps of the 90-lap race.

Gibbs finished second after a side-by-side battle with Gragson on the final lap.

“It definitely hurt us being on a tire advantage, but I was so surprised being able to hang with the 9 (Gragson) when he was on rights,” Gibbs said. “Great car, just didn’t put it together. I feel like that was on my part. I just made some mistakes. We’ll come back at it next weekend. I just put myself in a bad position, there, but I always love racing out here. Congratulations to the 9 team.”

Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry finished third to give JRM two finishes inside the top-three. A.J. Allmendinger and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

After a multi-car crash that included an airborne and upside-down Jeb Burton on lap 47 put the race under the red flag, Gibbs took the lead from Gragson on the lap-51 restart.

Riley Herbst led briefly when he stayed out during the fifth and final caution of the race for a Sammy Smith spin on lap 53, but Berry took the top spot on lap 60.

Gragson took his race-winning lead from Berry on lap 69.

Another JRM driver, Justin Allgaier, won the first 20-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage.

Gragson won the second stage at lap 40 after taking the lead on the lap 26 restart from the caution that followed stage one.

After his stage-one win and 22 laps led, a slow pit stop cost Allgaier several positions, and he restarted outside the top-10. He was sixth by the end of stage two. Allgaier’s pit-road woes continued, though, as he was nabbed speeding in the final 40 laps of the race.

Allgaier recovered to finish seventh. Other top-10 finishers included Mayer in sixth, Austin Hill eighth, Daniel Hemric ninth and Cole Custer in 10th.