NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson wins in overtime at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 23: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



When JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier went from race leader to out of fuel on a third overtime restart, Noah Gragson took the lead and, ultimately, the win in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday. Gragson’s latest win was his second in the first nine races of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



“This team at JR Motorsports, they never quit. We’ve had a kind of a rough last month, just not getting the finishes that we wanted,” Gragson said. “I couldn’t make moves on the top there very much at the beginning of the race, so I just kept running the bottom — running the bottom — and we’d get shuffled back and keep moving back up.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt finished second after starting on the pole in a No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with Larry McReynolds as his crew chief.

“I’m living the dream here. I’m just so thankful to get this opportunity,” Earnhardt said. “Thanks to RCR for building this amazing race car. We were fast all weekend long. We just fell a little short there, but congrats to Noah. He’s good at plate races.”



A.J. Allmendinger won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with a third-place finish, best among the four drivers vying for the third and penultimate bonus of the 2022 edition of the program. He also claimed the bonus in the previous race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.



“I thought I crashed about seven times on the last lap,” Allmendinger said. “I really appreciate what Xfinity and Comcast do to allow us to race for 100 grand at these four races. I didn’t realize that the 7 (Allgaier) started laying back, and you can’t take off before him. I was really checking up when he ran out of fuel.”

Ryan Sieg finished fourth, and Landon Cassill, another driver eligible for the D4C bonus at Talladega, finished fifth.



As the top-four finishing Xfinity Series regulars, Gragson, Allmendinger, Sieg and Cassill will contest the final Dash 4 Cash bonus of the year April 30 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.



Brandon Jones and Austin Hill also contested the D4C bonus at Talladega. Jones wound up 26th, though, after he was among the drivers collected in on-track incidents on laps 77 and 103. Hill dominated the race, leading a race-high 67 laps before contact from Sam Mayer while Hill was leading on lap 110, sending the race into its first overtime.



A Caesar Bacarella/Sheldon Creed incident resulted in the second overtime after Creed, one of Hill’s RCR teammates ran near the front for most of the race. A stalled Jeremy Clements sent the race into its final overtime.



Earnhardt led 10 of the first 15 laps before Hill took his first lead on lap 16. Ty Gibbs also led laps early but was among the cars involved in the lap-77 crash.



Although Hill dominated the race, JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier were the stage winners in the first 50 laps of the race. Berry took the lead with three laps remaining in the first stage to win stage one on lap 25.



Allgaier took the lead with five laps remaining in the second stage. Berry, then, was among drivers involved in a lap-48 incident that resulted in the second stage ending under caution at lap 50.



In all, the yellow flag waved 10 times with the three overtimes extending the race from a 113-lap scheduled distance to 124 laps.



Finishing sixth through 10th were Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Brett Moffitt.



Below, are the results of the Ag-Pro 300: