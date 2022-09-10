NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, and crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson won the rain-shortened Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. The race, scheduled for 200 laps, ran to 93 laps before being called official by NASCAR.

“It was tough. I don’t know if we had the fastest car, there, at the beginning of the first stage,” Gragson said. “I felt like if we would’ve went green, we could’ve kept working on it, working on it. I had a pretty fast car, there, but I’ll take them anyway we get them. The 7 (Justin Allgaier) was fast, the 54 (Ty Gibbs) was, obviously, the fastest car all day. Extremely thankful.”

The win was Gragson’s fifth of the season, tying him with Ty Gibbs for most NASCAR Xfinity Series race wins in 2022 with one race remaining in the regular season. It also was Gragson’s second-consecutive win, following a victory a week earlier at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Justin Allgaier was second for a JR Motorsports one-two finish. Gibbs finished third after dominating the race, leading 66 laps. Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Gragson’s win came soon after he won the second stage of the race that ended at lap-90. The race still was under the caution that followed stage two when it was called for rain.

The yellow flag waved for the first time for an on-track incident when Jeremy Clements spun with a flat left-rear tire on lap 70. Gibbs, then the race leader, led most of the race field down pit road during the caution while Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt and Ryan Sieg stayed out.

When the race restarted on lap 76, Gragson, on new tires, took the lead.

The yellow flag waved for light rain on lap 82, setting the race up for a two-lap, green-flag sprint to the end of the second stage. After Gragson pulled out to retain the lead, Allgaier and Gibbs waged a physical battle for second.

Gibbs won the first 45-lap stage. After starting alongside pole sitter and teammate Jones, Gibbs took command of the lead on lap five.

Gragson passed Jones for second late in the stage, but JGR drivers were in three of the top-four positions at stage-end with Jones and Sammy Smith in third and fourth, respectively.

A.J. Allmendinger finished the race in sixth. All four JR Motorsports drivers finished in the top-10 with Josh Berry in seventh and Sam Mayer in ninth. Other top-10 finishers included Smith in eighth and Moffitt in 10th.