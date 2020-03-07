NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson’s aggressiveness catches attention

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 28, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson had to meet with Xfinity Series Director Wayne Auton before he was allowed to practice at Phoenix Raceway on Friday as teams prepared for Saturday’s LS Tractor 200. The mandated meeting was, reportedly, the result of contact Gragson made with other drivers during the last two races at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

At LVMS on Feb. 23, Gragson made contact with Myatt Snider that sent Snider into a spin. After the race, Gragson denied the contact was intentional, but others, including fellow-driver J.J. Yeley and even Gragson’s car owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“That’s funny; he (Gragson) got blocked on back straightaway by Myatt and wrecked him on the front straightaway,” Yeley (@jjyeley1) tweeted. “You crash a guy, own up to it.”

Feb. 29 at ACS, Gragson moved up the race track and made contact with Ross Chastain that caused Chastain to crash.

Prior to those two incidents, Gragson claimed his first-career Xfinity Series win in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

