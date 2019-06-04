NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson’s dad involved in fatal crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Scott Gragson, the father of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson, was involved in a fatal car accident in Las vegas on May 30. After the accident, Gragson was arrested on two counts of DUI and three counts of reckless driving.

The 2015 Range Roger Gragson was driving hit multiple trees. Three passengers were in the backseat of the vehicle. One of them, 36-year-old Melissa Newton, died, and the other two sustained serious injuries and, as a result, were transported to University Medical Center. None of the three backseat passengers were wearing seatbelts. A fourth passenger was in the front passenger-side seat. That passenger and Gragson sustained minor injuries.

According to a KVVU-TV report, Gragson was heading south on Granite Ridge Drive at a high speed and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, striking several trees. All three of his backseat passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Gragson acknowledged he had been drinking at a charity golf event earlier in the day.

“Police reports are not evidence, and the facts of the case will be tested in court,” Gragson’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

At the accident scene, Gragson, reportedly, told police he consumed four or five mixed drinks and Coors beer. He failed field sobriety tests.

Gragson was released on a $250,000 bail under the conditions that he give up his passport and not consume alcohol.

Noah Gragson, a Las Vegas native, is in his first full-time season of competition in the Xfinity Series as a JR Motorsports driver after two full seasons of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series competition as a driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He is eighth in the driver points standings, 12 races into the 2019 Xfinity Series season.

