NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson’s new crew chief revealed

By AMANDA VINCENT

JR Motorsports has moved Dave Elenz to its No. 1 team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to be Noah Gragson’s crew chief in 2019. The 2019 season will be Gragson’s first full-time season with JRM and in the Xfinity Series after moving from Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World (now-Gander Outdoors) Truck Series to replace the retired Elliott Sadler.

Elenz was crew chief on JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Xfinity Series championship team of Tyler Reddick in 2018. Reddick has moved on to Richard Childress Racing for 2019. Elenz replaces Kevin Meendering as crew chief on the No. 1 JRM Xfinity Series team, as Meendering has moved to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to be crew chief for driver Jimmie Johnson on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team.

Taylor Moyer is the new crew chief on JRM’s No. 9 team, replacing Elenz. The 2019 season will be his first year as a NASCAR national-level crew chief. He was a race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series last four years. Multiple drivers will pilot the No. 9 throughout the upcoming season, including Zane Smith for eight races.

Meanwhile, Jason Burdett continues as Justin Allgaier’s crew chief on the No. 7 JRM team and Travis Mack remains Michael Annett’s crew chief on the No. 5 team.

