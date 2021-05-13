NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson’s inspection failure at Darlington overturned

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 08: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/True Timber/BRCC Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson and his No. 9 JR Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series won the final appeal Wednesday

of their failed post-race inspection Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. With that appeal win came a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus win.

Gragson took the checkered flag in the fourth position in the Steakhouse Elite 200. He was the highest finisher of four drivers in contention for the third of four Dash 4 Cash bonus payouts, but his car failed inspection because of a suspension-mount issue. The failed inspection prompted NASCAR to, instead, credit Gragson with a last-place finish, and A.J. Allmendinger became the Dash 4 Cash bonus winner.

According to NASCAR officials, Gragson’s car was in violation of section 20.14.c of the 2021 rulebook that reads, “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

Roger Werner, the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer overturned the penalties, restoring Grason’s fourth-place finish and the awards that came with it. So far, Gragson has swept the 2021 edition of the four-race Dash 4 Cash program, taking all three bonuses. The final bonus of the program will be awarded after the Dover (Del.) International Speedway race on May 15. Gragson will be in contention for that bonus, along with JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

“Everyone at JR Motorsports strives to bring four fast and competitive racecars to the track each and every week and we are happy to see that the ruling was overturned,” JRM General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “The No. 9 team put together a race car that allowed Noah to win his third Dash 4 Cash prize and compete for the sweep this weekend at Dover International Speedway.”

