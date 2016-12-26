NASCAR Xfinity: Obaika Racing expands to two full-time teams

By AMANDA VINCENT

Obaika Racing distributed a press release earlier this month, announcing that it would field two cars full-time in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2017, running No. 97 and No. 77 Chevrolets. Full driver rosters for both entries have yet to be announced.

The team fielded the No. 97 full-time in 2016, its second year of competition in the Xfinity Series, the No. 77 was added last season as a part-time entry.

The team has announced one driver for 2017, as Greg Vandersluis is slated to drive one of the cars in the road course race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Aug. 12. Vandersluis is a driving instructor who was named SCCA Rookie of the Year in 2008 and SCCA Driver of the Year in 2010.

“I am thrilled to be joining Obaika Racing for my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Mid-Ohio,” Vandersluis said. “Stemming from a background solely in road-course racing, i am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in order to contend for a solid finish in a deeply talented field. I’m very much looking forward to working with team owner Victor Obaika and the entire Obaika Racing organization.”

