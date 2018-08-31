NASCAR Xfinity: one lug nut penalty issued after Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued one penalty after the Road America race weekend that culminated in the Aug. 25 running of the Johnsonville 180 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Jeff Meendering was fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also raced last weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, but no penalties were issued after that race. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had the weekend off.

