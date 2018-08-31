Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: one lug nut penalty issued after Road America

NEWTON, IA – JULY 28: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group at Iowa Speedway on July 28, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued one penalty after the Road America race weekend that culminated in the Aug. 25 running of the Johnsonville 180 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Jeff Meendering was fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also raced last weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, but no penalties were issued after that race. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had the weekend off.

