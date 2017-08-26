NASCAR Xfinity: Parker Kligerman returns for Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Parker Kligerman has joined Precision Performance Motorsports to drive the No. 46 Chevrolet in the Johnsonville 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“It is tough to contain my excitement for having this opportunity to race at Road America,” Kligerman said. “From first meeting Mark (Setzer, crew chief) and the whole PPM team, I could tell this is a top-notch young team that is constantly improving. Road America is one of my favorite tracks in the world and is also where I had my best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which gives me a lot of confidence. Thank you to the many people that made this happen and especially the Gdovics for making this come together in a short amount of time”

The Road America will be Kligerman’s first Xfinity Series race since he ran at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in 2015. His career-best finish in the series is a third, scored at Road America in 2013. It’s one of three-career top-fives in the series. In all, Kligerman has 52-career starts in the Xfinity Series, including one full season of competition in 2013. He also has 18 top-10 finishes in the series.

“We are excited to have Parker on board for Road America,” car owner Richard Gdovic said. “The team did a great job at Mid-Ohio this month with Anthony Kumpen completing his first Xfinity Series road-course race. We expect a great performance at Road America, given Parker’s success on road courses and exceptional race resume. I also can’t say enough about the effort our team has put together this year helping young talent reach their potential by getting a shot to compete in top quality equipment with a team that understands and cares about building their brand and future in the sport. It should be a great event and our team is looking forward to working with Parker.”

This season, Kligerman has been racing part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, along with continuing a budding NASCAR broadcasting career with NBC. Kligerman has one-career NASCAR national-series win, coming in the Truck Series in 2012, the second of two full-time seasons in that series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).