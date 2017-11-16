NASCAR Xfinity: penalties issued after Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued penalties to two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams as a result of missing lug nuts after the Nov. 11 Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Greg Erwin, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team that had Ryan Blaney as its driver at PIR, and Eric Phillips, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team that had Christopher Bell behind the wheel of its car last weekend, each were fined $5,000.

As previously reported, NASCAR also suspended Jason Burdett, crew chief on the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team of Championship Four contender Justin Allgaier in the Xfinity Series, because of an issue with a brake-cooling hose discovered during post-race inspection at Phoenix. The driver and team also were docked 10 driver and owner points. The points deduction didn’t affect Allgaier’s championship status.

The Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series also race at Phoenix last weekend, but no penalties were issued to teams in those series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).