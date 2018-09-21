Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: playoff field set

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Elliott Sadler, driver of the #1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet, Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, x11 Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Code 3 Associates Ford, Matt Tifft, driver of the #2 KCMG Chevrolet, Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #9 Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet, Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards Mastercraft Doors Toyota, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 GameStop Tomb Raider Toyota pose for a photo after making the the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs following the NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off its 12-driver, seven-race playoff series Friday night with the running of the GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Justin Allgaier heads into the postseason as the leader, with a seven-point edge on second-place Christopher Bell. Allgaier was crowned the 2018 regular-season champ last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and as a result, carries an extra 15-point bonus into the playoffs.

Heading into the regular-season finale at LVMS, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Ryan Reed were in the provisional advancing positions. All three advanced to the playoffs, Chastain with his first-career series win. Meanwhile, Cindric and Reed advanced on points. The Las Vegas win catapulted Chastain into a three-way tie with Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric for fifth in the standings, just a point behind third and 29 points out of the lead.

Below, is the point standings among playoff drivers, heading into Friday night’s GoBowling.com 250:
1. Justin Allgaier, 2039 points
2. Christopher Bell, 2032
3. Elliott Sadler, 2011
3. Cole Custer, 2011
5. Tyler Reddick, 2010
5. Ross Chastain, 2010
5. Daniel Hemric, 2010
8. Brandon Jones, 2006
9. Matt Tifft, 2003
9. Ryan Truex, 2003
11. Austin Cindric, 2001
12. Ryan Reed, 2000

