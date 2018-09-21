NASCAR Xfinity: playoff field set

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off its 12-driver, seven-race playoff series Friday night with the running of the GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Justin Allgaier heads into the postseason as the leader, with a seven-point edge on second-place Christopher Bell. Allgaier was crowned the 2018 regular-season champ last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and as a result, carries an extra 15-point bonus into the playoffs.

Heading into the regular-season finale at LVMS, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Ryan Reed were in the provisional advancing positions. All three advanced to the playoffs, Chastain with his first-career series win. Meanwhile, Cindric and Reed advanced on points. The Las Vegas win catapulted Chastain into a three-way tie with Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric for fifth in the standings, just a point behind third and 29 points out of the lead.

Below, is the point standings among playoff drivers, heading into Friday night’s GoBowling.com 250:

1. Justin Allgaier, 2039 points

2. Christopher Bell, 2032

3. Elliott Sadler, 2011

3. Cole Custer, 2011

5. Tyler Reddick, 2010

5. Ross Chastain, 2010

5. Daniel Hemric, 2010

8. Brandon Jones, 2006

9. Matt Tifft, 2003

9. Ryan Truex, 2003

11. Austin Cindric, 2001

12. Ryan Reed, 2000

