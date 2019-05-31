NASCAR Xfinity: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend for races at Pocono Raceway. The Xfinity Series will kick off the NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono on Saturday with the running of the Pocono Green 250.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but those 38 don’t include previous race winners. The Xfinity Series has raced at Pocono only three times in the past with Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each having an Xfinity win there. The only Cup Series regular on the preliminary entry list for Saturday’s race is Austin Dillon.

Qualifying for the Pocono Green 250 is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 1 p.m.. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below is the entry list for Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).