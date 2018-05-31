NASCAR Xfinity: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Pocono Raceway, known as the “Tricky Triangle,” for Saturday’s Pocono Green 250. The race is a companion race the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono 500 to be run Sunday.

Saturday’s race will be the second at Pocono for the Xfinity Series. Both of the previous series races there were won by Cup Series regulars, with Brad Keselowski winning there last year and Kyle Larson winning the series debut there in 2016. Neither of those drivers are on the entry list for Saturday, but a handful of Cup Series regulars are, including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard.

Forty-one drivers/teams are on the entry list for Saturday’s Pocono Green 250, so if there are no withdrawals, one will fail to make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 1 p.m. Both are slated to be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway: