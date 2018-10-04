NASCAR Xfinity: points needed for playoff round-two clinches

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway is the finale race of the first three-race round of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series. At the checkered flag, the playoff field will be trimmed from 12 to eight drivers. Christopher Bell is the only driver with a second-round berth already clinched heading into the Dover race, courtesy of his win a couple of races ago at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Non-playoff driver Chase Briscoe won last weekend at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

Any of the other 11 playoff drivers would advance to round two with a race win at Dover. Several other drivers also are in control of their own playoff destinies, points-wise. Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed and Brandon Jones would need help in the form of performances of their fellow-playoff drivers to advance without winning the Bar Harbor 200. Below, is a list of the number of points the other playoff drivers need to collect to advance, regardless of how their fellow-playoff drivers fare:

Daniel Hemric — 31 points

Tyler Reddick — 40 points

Cole Custer — 47 points

Matt Tifft — 48 points

Elliott Sadler — 50 points

Justin Allgaier — 50 points

Ross Chastain — 51 points

