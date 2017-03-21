NASCAR Xfinity: points standings after Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier’s win of the DC Solar 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 18 made him the second NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-eligible driver to get to victory lane, four races into the 2017 Xfinity Series season, joining Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway winner Ryan Reed. With their race wins, Allgaier and Reed each have five playoff points.

The only other driver with playoff points, four races into the season, is championship points leader Elliott Sadler. Sadler has a couple of stage wins to his credit early in the season, giving him two playoff points.

Here’s a look at the driver standings after the DC Solar 200 at Phoenix International Raceway:

1. Ryan Reed — 1 win (5 playoff points)

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win (5 playoff points)

3. Elliott Sadler — 144 points (2 playoff points)

4. William Byron — 133 points

5. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 109 points

6. Daniel Hemric — 104 points

7. Brennan Poole — 98 points

8. Matt Tifft — 91 points

9. Michael Annett — 89 points

10. Dakoda Armstrong — 84 points

11. Blake Koch — 81 points

12. Cole Custer — 78 points

